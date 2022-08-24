Police Investigate 'Swatting' Call At Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home

By Bill Galluccio

August 24, 2022

Florida Governor Desantis And Former President Trump Headline Conservative Student Summit In Tampa
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the victim of a "swatting" call early Wednesday (August 24) morning. The Rome Police Department said that it received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. claiming that somebody had been shot multiple times at Greene's house.

Five officers were dispatched to investigate and were told the address they were heading to was the home of the Congresswoman. The officers rang her doorbell and she answered, informing them that nobody had been shot. The officers then checked her home and left after determining that no crime had been committed.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am,” Greene tweeted. “I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come.”

Officials said that they received a second 911 call from somebody with a computer-generated voice taking credit for making the false report. The suspect said they targeted Greene because of her "stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights.'"

The U.S. Capitol Police is assisting local investigators in trying to identify the suspect.

