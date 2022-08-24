Texas University Confirms First Monkeypox Case

By Dani Medina

August 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas State University has confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday (August 23).

The student lives off-campus and will remain in isolation until their rash heals and they are no longer contagious, according to campus newspaper, The University Star. The university informed students, faculty and staff of the confirmed monkeypox case in an email.

The Hays County Local Public Health Department is conducting an investigation and is also contact tracing.

The university says risk of exposure to campuses is low, according to MySanAntonio.

News of this monkeypox case comes as Hays County reports five cases of the virus.

In more monkeypox news, a presumptive positive child case of monkeypox in Harris County was ruled a false positive this week.

In Texas, there are over 1,300 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

