This Is Georgia's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Georgia is peach cobbler. Though many Georgian's enjoy this meal for free made with years of love from family recipes passed down through generations, Cheapsim recommended trying this staple dish at the Crystal Beer Parlor in Savannah and Ivy's Heavenly Cobbler in Atlanta.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"In Georgia, nothing says home cooking like a slice of peach cobbler. Satisfy your Southern sweet tooth with this distinctly Georgian dessert. Top off a meal at Savannah's historic Crystal Beer Parlor with a slice of the famous cobbler. Or, order one from Ivy's Heavenly Cobbler in Atlanta."