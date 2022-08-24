Watch: Papoose Spotted In London With Ed Sheeran & Grime Rapper Big Narstie
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2022
It looks like we're getting a new collaboration between New York's own Papoose and the U.K.'s Ed Sheeran and Big Narstie.
On Tuesday night, August 23, Pap dropped a behind-the-scenes clip of him filming a music video in London alongside Sheeran and the Grime rapper. The song sounds like a catchy grime banger with the pop star holding it down on the hook. In the caption of his post, Papoose confirms the song is called "Groundwork," but doesn't give any other details away.
"Shot an amazing video today. With my two brothers! These guys are the biggest artist in the world," Pap said of Narstie and Sheeran. "It’s called #groundwork Hope y’all ready!!"
Sheeran is no stranger to Hip-Hop after he joined forces with numerous rappers for his No. 6 Collaborations Project like Eminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott, 50 Cent and more. However, it will be different to hear Sheeran hop on a grime record. Papoose and Narstie aren't the only rappers he linked up with recently. Earlier this year, Kodak Black told The Breakfast Club about working with Sheeran on an upcoming song following the release of his Back For Everything album.
Meanwhile, it's been an active year for Papoose. After linking up with Lil Wayne last year for "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" and delivering the remix with Remy Ma, 2 Chainz and Busta Rhymes, Pap delivered other bangers like "Cap," "Rocky Balboa" and his previous collaboration with Big Narstie and Kofi "Black Is My Colour (Black Pride)(Remix)."
Pap and Ed's collaboration happened after they bumped into each other at a New York Knicks game last November. When they met, Sheeran revealed that he's been a fan of Papoose's music for years. Check out their first interaction below.