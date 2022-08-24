Watch: Papoose Spotted In London With Ed Sheeran & Grime Rapper Big Narstie

It looks like we're getting a new collaboration between New York's own Papoose and the U.K.'s Ed Sheeran and Big Narstie.



On Tuesday night, August 23, Pap dropped a behind-the-scenes clip of him filming a music video in London alongside Sheeran and the Grime rapper. The song sounds like a catchy grime banger with the pop star holding it down on the hook. In the caption of his post, Papoose confirms the song is called "Groundwork," but doesn't give any other details away.



"Shot an amazing video today. With my two brothers! These guys are the biggest artist in the world," Pap said of Narstie and Sheeran. "It’s called #groundwork Hope y’all ready!!"