Arizona Porch Pirates Posing As Delivery Drivers, Stealing Credit Cards

Porch pirates in Arizona are getting creative with how they are stealing important packages. AZ Family reported that there have been at least two cases of people posing as delivery drivers and stealing credit cards.

In both situations, delivery drivers were dropping off credit cards to Valley homes. Men who appeared to be additional delivery drivers then approached with a package in-hand. They would then use sleight of hand to pick up the credit card package and take it with them.

Shelly Dinsmore said, "He came over, acted like he was delivering it and put our package from FedEx underneath his and walked away from both." Dinsmore caught the whole thing on her doorbell camera.

Adam Coughran, security expert and consultant, said, "I would almost never discount a coincidence but never put it out of the equation either." He thinks the two situations may be linked, with thieves trailing delivery trucks and hacking personal email addresses to get information.

He said, "They’re monitoring your email so when you get the notice your card is going to arrive today, well now they know your card with the email on the parcel is on its way."

Both victims have reported the crime to police. They were luckily able to turn off the new credit cards before any charges got on them. Dinsmore said, "We work hard for what we have, we don't think it's right for them to come steal everything."