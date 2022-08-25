Beloved 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor Joe E. Tata Dies At 85

By Dani Medina

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Joe E. Tata has passed away at the age of 85.

TMZ reports the actor who played Peach Pit owner "Nat" on the show was suffering from Alzheimer's since 2014. 90210 co-star Ian Ziering ("Steve Sanders") shared a lengthy, heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Thursday (August 25). He begins by saying how the 90210 world has lost writer and producer Jessica Klein, actress Denise Dowse and now Joe.

"One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show," Ziering said. "The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated. He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be."

In addition to appearing on the '90s hit TV show, Tata also appeared in Batman, Magnum P.I., The A-Team and Hill Street Blues.

90210 250th Episode '98
90210 250th Episode '98: Tiffani Amber Thiesen, Vanessa Marcel, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Joe E. Tata, Vincent Young, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green & Luke Perry
Photo: Getty Images
