California Regulators Vote To Ban Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars By 2035

The California Air Resources Board has voted in favor of a proposal to completely phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

The new rules won't begin taking effect until 2026, when 35% of new cars, SUVs, and small pickups would be required to be zero-emission vehicles. After that, each year, the percentage of zero-emission vehicles sold in the state will increase until it reaches 100% in 2035.

The rules will not affect the sale of used cars and light trucks. In addition, people will still be able to buy gas-powered vehicles in other states.

If automakers fail to reach that target, they could be fined $20,000 for every noncomplying car.

"This is monumental," California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN. "This is the most important thing that CARB has done in the last 30 years. It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world."

Electric vehicle sales have surged in recent years, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sales of electric vehicles have surged to 16% of all new cars sold, more than double the percentage in 2018. There are currently around 1.13 million zero-emission vehicles registered in California, which accounts for 43% of the nation's total.