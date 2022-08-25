Four People Stabbed During Planned Fight At Elementary School Playground

Authorities in Pennsylvania said that four people were stabbed during a planned fight at the playground of Penn Valley Elementary School in Levittown. The Falls Township Police Department said that two groups of people showed up at the playground on Tuesday (August 23) night between 9 and 11:45 p.m.

"During this altercation, four individuals sustained injuries from suspected knife attacks," the department said. "These victims, three juveniles and one adult received medical care, for significant injuries, at local hospitals prior to being discharged."

The victims have not been identified.

After the fight, a drive-by shooting was reported about a mile away at a home where one of the groups involved in the fight had gathered.

"A car pulled up to the front of the house and fired approximately a dozen shots into the house," Lt. Henry Ward said, according to WPTV.

Luckily, nobody inside the house was injured in the shooting.

Officials believe the fight was the result of an argument on social media. The injured victims are not cooperating with investigators, and authorities are asking the public for help identifying those responsible for the shooting.

"As such violence is intolerable and offensive in our community, we are asking residents of the areas surrounding both locations to provide any information that they may possess," the police said.