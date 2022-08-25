George Foreman Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Multiple Women

Two women have filed lawsuits against George Foreman alleging that the hall of fame boxer sexually assaulted them when they were minors in the 1970s, copies of the civil lawsuits obtained by USA TODAY Sports confirmed.

The women, who are now in their 60s and identified by pseudonyms, accuse Foreman of having sexual intercourse with them when they were between the ages of 13 and 16 and are seeking damages for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the lawsuits, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (August 24).

Foreman isn't specifically named in the lawsuits, however, the defendant is referred to as a professional heavyweight boxer who was born in 1949, as well as someone credited with defeating Joe Frazier in 1973, losing to Muhammad Ali in 1974 and being an International Boxing Hall of Famer, USA TODAY Sports reports.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,’’ Foreman said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports in response to the lawsuits. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers' scheme and defend myself in court."

Foreman, an gold medalist at the 1968 Olympic Games, had a boxing record of 76-5 (68 KO) during his career, which spanned three decades.

The Texas native is also widely known for his popular George Foreman Grill products during his post-boxing career.