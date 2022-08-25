Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver

Denver is bustling with exciting eateries, from award-winning establishments to longtime neighborhood joints beloved by many. With so many options for both local diners and tourists, where can you find the best in the Mile High City?

This is where Yelp comes in. After searching the website for "best restaurants" in the Denver area and filtering results by the highest rating, a hot dog joint claimed the No. 1 spot: Harley's A Hot Dog Revolution!

This Littleton restaurant wracked up a stunning five-star average with nearly 1,000 reviews. Gourmet hot dogs are the name of the game for this beloved spot. Harley's offer interesting takes on the almighty beef and bun, from pizza dogs to chili pie dog. Some menu items are named after pop culture legends and iconic cities, including Denver, of course.

Here are the next four restaurants that came after Harley's:

Cafe Miriam: This cafe serves Moroccan-French cuisine and imported coffees, and it was so good, Yelpers rated it the best breakfast restaurant in Colorado for two years in a row.

Urban Burma: Colorado's first Burmese restaurant has been around since 2019. Come to Urban Burma to experience chicken curry, golden triangle tofu, and more.

Istanbul Cafe and Bakery: If you want to indulge in Turkish cuisine, look no further than this spot Some of their popular items are toast, a Turkish panini, baklava, and of course, Turkish coffee.

Tokyo Premium Bakery: Home to both sweet and savory treats and must-try coffee. Yelpers can't stop talking about this bakery's beef curry pie!

