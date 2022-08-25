Instagram Users Concerned About New Feature That Tracks Your Exact Location

Instagram users have been voicing their concerns after the platform rolled out a new feature that allows the app to track your exact location. While the app has always been able to determine the general location of users, a new update will enable Instagram to more precisely determine your location, Distractify reported.

While Instagram has said it does not share the location data with other users, some people are concerned that it could end up in the wrong hands.

It is easy to prevent Instagram from tracking your exact location. If you have iPhone, go into your settings and tap Privacy, then scroll down to Location Services. Next, tap Instagram, and select "Never or While Using the App."

To turn off Location Services on an Android phone, open the settings and navigate to App management. Find Instagram and then go to permissions. Tap Location and then check the box next to Deny.

While that will prevent Instagram from tracking you directly, the social media company said it can still determine your location using other connected services.

"Even if you do not have Location Services enabled, Instagram can still gather information about your location based on information that you and others provide through your activities and connections on our services," Instagram explained.