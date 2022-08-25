Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Adopt Adorable Dog Rescued From Abuse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a newest member to thier the family. It was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently adpoted a seven-year-old rescue beagle named Mamma Mia.

The news came from Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project. Mamma Mia was rescued along with 4,000 other beagles by federal authorities in Virginia in July.

"The duchess called me personally," Keith told the LA Times. "She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.'" Keith went on to share that they spoke for 30 minutes and she first believed she was talking to the actress Megan Fox.