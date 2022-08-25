Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Adopt Adorable Dog Rescued From Abuse

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a newest member to thier the family. It was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently adpoted a seven-year-old rescue beagle named Mamma Mia.

The news came from Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project. Mamma Mia was rescued along with 4,000 other beagles by federal authorities in Virginia in July.

"The duchess called me personally," Keith told the LA Times. "She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.'" Keith went on to share that they spoke for 30 minutes and she first believed she was talking to the actress Megan Fox.

Photo: AFP

Once Mia arrived at the shelter with eight of her newborn puppies, Meghan and Harry visited her after hours and played with the dogs before making their decision. Keith shared that Meghan told her they want to help older rescue dogs. Meghan is known for being an animal lover and has previously adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years. When she married Prince Harry, she brought her rescue beagle Guy to the UK with her. Their new dog Mia will join Guy and a black Labrador thought to be named Pula at Meghan and Harry's family home in Montecito, California.

