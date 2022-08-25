The Official ‘Game Of Thrones’ Podcast Digs Into ‘House of the Dragon’
By John Popham
August 26, 2022
Three years after the controversial conclusion of Game of Thrones audiences were whisked back to the land of Westeros with the House of the Dragon premiere on HBO Max.
Now that you’ve had a few days to let the new take on the fearsome "Targaryen" family sit with you, revisit the record shattering episode with Jason Concepcion, host of X-Ray Vision, and Greta Johnsen, host of WBEZ's Nerdette podcast, as they give their thoughts, analysis, and predictions on the show.
“I thought this episode was so masterful at the way it melded necessary info dumps with character building and dialog that felt dramatic and real,” said Concepcion.
Johnsen agreed, noting how hard it is for pilot episodes to stick the landing. The episode is full of dialog that is that is intentional, while also delivering on the action the show is so well known for.
“I want to tip my hat to the editors of this episode,” said Johnsen. “Especially when we see the intertwining scenes of the tournament and the childbirth. Shocking.”
Concepcion weighed in on who he thinks the major players of the show will be. The host zeroed in on “Otto Hightower,” the Hand of the King. His prediction is that “Otto” has already begun scheming to elevate his family through back handed deeds, true to the Game of Thrones style.
“Oh, you can tell the wheels are turning with that guy,” Johnsen agreed. “He is always scheming on how to get ahead.”
Johnsen added her prediction for the show as well. She believes the model of the city that the king is building could possibly be the map shown in the opening credits of Game of Thrones. We will just have to wait and see if she is right.
Check out the full breakdown in “The Heirs of the Dragon,” on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon has several preview episodes featuring interviews from Matt Smith, who plays “Prince Daemon,” and George R. R. Martin, writer of the book series that inspired the HBO show.
