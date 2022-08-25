The Official ‘Game Of Thrones’ Podcast Digs Into ‘House of the Dragon’

Johnsen agreed, noting how hard it is for pilot episodes to stick the landing. The episode is full of dialog that is that is intentional, while also delivering on the action the show is so well known for.

“I want to tip my hat to the editors of this episode,” said Johnsen. “Especially when we see the intertwining scenes of the tournament and the childbirth. Shocking.”

Concepcion weighed in on who he thinks the major players of the show will be. The host zeroed in on “Otto Hightower,” the Hand of the King. His prediction is that “Otto” has already begun scheming to elevate his family through back handed deeds, true to the Game of Thrones style.

“Oh, you can tell the wheels are turning with that guy,” Johnsen agreed. “He is always scheming on how to get ahead.”

Johnsen added her prediction for the show as well. She believes the model of the city that the king is building could possibly be the map shown in the opening credits of Game of Thrones. We will just have to wait and see if she is right.

