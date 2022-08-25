'The Umbrella Academy' Reveals When The Series Will Come To An End

The Umbrella Academy fans, brace yourselves because the show is ending after its next season. The series announced on Twitter that it has been renewed for a fourth season, which will be its last. "Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure," reads the tweet.

Showrunner Steve Blackman teased what's in store for the Hargreeves family during an interview with Tudum. “This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," he explained. “So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

This means fans will see Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore team up one last time. With Season 3 still relatively fresh, we'll probably be waiting a while for the final season, but it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

See the announcement tweet below.