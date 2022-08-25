These Are The Best Employers In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

August 25, 2022

Share the workload, share the success
Photo: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how hiring and employment works. After a record amount of people quit their jobs, companies are changing the ways they attract potential employees.

If you're looking for a job, Forbes teamed up with Statista for its fourth annual list of "America’s Best Employers By State."

"The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations," the business website says.

According to the study, Colorado's No. 1 employer is Costco!

This supermarket chain employs 192,000 workers nationwide. Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, the company has been around since 1983. The current CEO is W. Craig Jelinek.

Costco is followed by UCHealth (Colorado) (24,000 employees) and Southwest Airlines (55,000 employees).

Here are the Top 10 employers in the Centennial State:

  1. Costco Wholesale
  2. UCHealth (Colorado)
  3. Southwest Airlines
  4. Children’s Hospital Colorado
  5. Colorado State University in Fort Collins
  6. United Services Automobile Association (USAA)
  7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  8. Medtronic
  9. Nordstrom
  10. University of Denver

Check out the full report on Forbes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.