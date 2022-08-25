This Is Illinois' Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap foods in Illinois' are popcorn and deep dish pizza. Cheapism did not mention a specific location to try these cheap staples, as the city is full of restaurants with great options.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Popcorn has been the official snack food of Illinois since 2003 — no surprise, given the 12 million acres devoted to growing corn. Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn has been stirring up flavored mixtures such as macadamia caramel crisp for more than 60 years. Deep-dish pizza is another Chicago staple. Try it from Pequod's Pizza or Gino's East."