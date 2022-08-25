This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food

Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much.

Cheapism searched the country to find the "best local eats to try on a tight budget," compiling a list of the best signature cheap food in each state. According to the site:

"The bounty of delicious regional dishes unique to each state in the U.S. should satisfy just about any curious palate, whether you're a local or a tourist on the prowl for a good, cheap meal."

So what is Tennessee's signature cheap food?

Hot Chicken

What started as a way to get back at a cheating lover, hot chicken has become a staple of Tennessee cuisine. As "Nashville Hot Chicken" grows in popularity, the dish can be seen popping up on many restaurants' menus, especially those across Tennessee.

When advising where to find Tennessee's signature dish, the site suggests trying "just about anywhere in Nashville."

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Hot chicken is a spicy piece of marinated and fried chicken served atop white bread. It's a Nashville specialty; there's even a Music City Hot Chicken Festival. Prince's Hot Chicken and Bolton's Spicy Chicken and Fish are two East Nashville gems."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see each state's signature cheap food.