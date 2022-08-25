Watch Jim Brickman, Haley & Michaels Join The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY
By Rebekah Gonzalez
Grammy-nominated musician Jim Brickman, hit-making husband-wife duo Haley & Michaels, and No. 1 selling father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw have teamed up with the Ukrainian Chrous Dumka of New York and the Ukrainian Chrous Dumka of New York and Ukrainian Children's Choir Moloda Dumka for an inspiring new single "Peace, Joy, Love."
The musicians came together to film a music video for the song among the historic surroundings of The Ukrainian Institute of America, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the art, music, and literature of Ukraine. The video brought together over 50 singers and musicians to emphasize the song's message of hope.
“I’ve built my career making music that spreads love and positivity, and I believe “Peace Joy Love” is an important and much-needed anthem," Brickman told iHeart in an exclusive statement. "iHeart has always been a leader in supporting music and causes that matter."
The writers of the song Haley & Michaels echoed the sentiment telling us, "We wrote “Peace Joy Love” to be a message of hope for the world, and we are grateful to platforms like iHeart that give artists and songs an opportunity to be heard and to make a difference.”
“The lyrics are so timely, given that Ukraine is fighting a war since Russia’s invasion," said Vasyl Hrechynsky, the acclaimed musical director of the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY. "This is an especially difficult time because Ukraine is the native country of the majority of the members of the chorus. I hope and pray that the lives of the Ukrainian people will once again be filled with peace, joy and love.”