“I’ve built my career making music that spreads love and positivity, and I believe “Peace Joy Love” is an important and much-needed anthem," Brickman told iHeart in an exclusive statement. "iHeart has always been a leader in supporting music and causes that matter."

The writers of the song Haley & Michaels echoed the sentiment telling us, "We wrote “Peace Joy Love” to be a message of hope for the world, and we are grateful to platforms like iHeart that give artists and songs an opportunity to be heard and to make a difference.”

“The lyrics are so timely, given that Ukraine is fighting a war since Russia’s invasion," said Vasyl Hrechynsky, the acclaimed musical director of the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka NY. "This is an especially difficult time because Ukraine is the native country of the majority of the members of the chorus. I hope and pray that the lives of the Ukrainian people will once again be filled with peace, joy and love.”