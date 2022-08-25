Woman Drove For An Hour Before Finding Half-Naked Man In Her Backseat

A Rhode Island woman was shocked to find a half-naked man sleeping in the back of her SUV when she got to work. The Easton Police Department said that Amanda Kean drove about 30 miles from her home in Providence to her workplace in Easton, Massachusetts, on Sunday (August 21) night.

When she pulled into the parking lot, she noticed the man sleeping on the floor in the backseat and called 911.

The man was "partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered," Police Chief Keith Boone explained in a Facebook post.

Officers arrived and identified the man as 21-year-old Jose Osorio. Investigators learned that Osorio "had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence."

Police said that Kean started her vehicle and ran back into her house. During that time, Osorio climbed into the backseat and fell asleep.

Kean was not hurt, and Osorio never threatened her.

He was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

Kean told WJAR that she wasn't scared when she saw Osorio sleeping on the floor of her vehicle.

"I wasn't initially scared; I was so mad," she said. "If he had made the noises of had popped up while I was driving, I could've crashed. Like there are so many what-ifs that play out."