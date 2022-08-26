Creep Accused Of Asking 14-Year-Old Girl To Spit On Him In Elevator

Authorities in New York City are looking for a man in his 50s or 60s accused of groping an underage girl in Queens. The man followed the 14-year-old into an elevator and asked her if she was a model.

The man then allegedly groped her thigh and took upskirt photos. He also is accused of offering to pay her $20 to spit on him. The teen then began screaming at the man and rushed out of the elevator when it reached the ground floor. Police said she was not hurt.

While the incident occurred on August 8, the NYPD just released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help identifying him. The man was seen wearing a yellow shirt that says "Have a Nice Play" and a black baseball cap with the T-Mobile logo on it.

Anybody who may know the identity of the suspect can submit a tip by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.