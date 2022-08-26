French Montana Becomes The First African-Born Artist To Go Diamond

"Mannnnn, this aint regular 💎DIAMOND CLUB !" French wrote in his Instagram caption. "Shoutout to my brother @SwaeLee , and to all the wavy fans ! THANK YOU to everyone who played a part 💚"



During the dinner, the Epic Records signee was joined by people who played a role in the song's success like CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone along with other family and friends like XO Records' Sal Slaiby. "Unforgettable" dropped back in 2017 as one of the lead singles of his Jungle Rules album, and quickly became a global, top-charting hit. The video, which was directed by SpiffTV, was shot in Kampala, Uganda and features Ugandan dance troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids. As of this report, the video has amassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.