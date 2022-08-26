French Montana Becomes The First African-Born Artist To Go Diamond
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2022
French Montana is celebrating after he became the first African-born artist to achieve diamond status for one of the most successful hits in his catalog.
On Thursday, August 26, French Montana received a special plaque to honor his hit song "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee for being certified diamond by the RIAA during an intimate dinner. The song has reached over 10 million copies sold with over 3 billion streams globally, according to HipHopNMore. French, who was born in Morocco and hails from the South Bronx, took to social media to reflect on the historic achievement.
"Mannnnn, this aint regular 💎DIAMOND CLUB !" French wrote in his Instagram caption. "Shoutout to my brother @SwaeLee , and to all the wavy fans ! THANK YOU to everyone who played a part 💚"
During the dinner, the Epic Records signee was joined by people who played a role in the song's success like CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone along with other family and friends like XO Records' Sal Slaiby. "Unforgettable" dropped back in 2017 as one of the lead singles of his Jungle Rules album, and quickly became a global, top-charting hit. The video, which was directed by SpiffTV, was shot in Kampala, Uganda and features Ugandan dance troupe Triplets Ghetto Kids. As of this report, the video has amassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.
"This doesn't happen everyday," Sylvia Rhone said during the plaque presentation. "This only happens when you have a special song and you have a special team behind it and you have, most of all, a special artist."
The latest feat comes a few months after the 37-year-old artist dropped his new album Montega. Congratulations French Montana!