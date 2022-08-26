Harry Styles To Extend Chicago Residency For 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles took to Twitter today (August 26) to announce an additional date for his fall residency in Chicago.

Styles will be in Chicago for one additional night on October 15, and Jessie Ware is slated to support. The original residency consisted of five nights at the United Center from October 6 through October 14.

In addition, Styles announced a slew of tour dates in the U.K. and Europe with support from Wet Leg. New dates were also announced for Austin and Brazil, and the singer noted that dates in Asia will be announced soon. You can check out the full list of U.K and Europe dates via his Twitter post below.

The "As It Was" singer originally announced the fall residency tour back in May, just before his most recent musical project, Harry's House, dropped on May 20. The tour also features stops in major cities New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Austin. It begun in Toronto on August 15 and 16. He then headed to New York City on August 20 for 15 nights at Madison Square Garden. Next, Styles will head to Austin for six nights at Moody Center.

Head to Style's website to purchase tickets for his fall residency tour.