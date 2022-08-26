JID Recruits Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey And More For 'The Forever Story' Album

The album was originally supposed to contain 16 songs, however, the album's original outro "2007" was cut due to sample clearances. Although it didn't make the album, JID released the track exclusively on YouTube to provide more context to his new LP. Not long after the song dropped, he explained the meaning behind the intended tracklist before he revealed it on social media earlier this week.



"The Forever Story was supposed to be 16 songs.. 8+8= 16 if u flip the 8s to the side u have 2 infinity signs♾♾.. this was my plan 🤷🏾‍♂️.. track list today. Producers first," JID tweeted.

