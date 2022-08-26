JID Recruits Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey And More For 'The Forever Story' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2022
JID returns with more expert bars and mind-bending flows for your head top.
On Friday, August 26, the Dreamville rapper comes through with a brand new album The Forever Story. His third studio LP contains 15 songs including fresh collaborations with Lil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, Kenny Mason, EARTHGANG, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Johnta Austin and Ravyn Lenae. It also features his two previously released singles "Surround Sound" featuring Baby Tate & 21 Savage, which he dropped at the top of 2022, and "Dance Now" featuring Kenny Mason. JID's follow-up to his 2018 album DiCaprio 2 is essentially a prequel to his debut album The Never Story.
The album was originally supposed to contain 16 songs, however, the album's original outro "2007" was cut due to sample clearances. Although it didn't make the album, JID released the track exclusively on YouTube to provide more context to his new LP. Not long after the song dropped, he explained the meaning behind the intended tracklist before he revealed it on social media earlier this week.
"The Forever Story was supposed to be 16 songs.. 8+8= 16 if u flip the 8s to the side u have 2 infinity signs♾♾.. this was my plan 🤷🏾♂️.. track list today. Producers first," JID tweeted.
JID's new album just dropped, but he's already focused on his next project. In an interview with Complex, the rapper revealed that the third installment of his DiCaprio series is going to be a Gangsta Grillz mixtape.
“Me and [DJ] Drama are really gonna do it right,” JID said about the project. “I’m talkin’ about on other n***as beats. We’re going to do a DiCaprio 3.”
For now, press play on The Forever Story below.