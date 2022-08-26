Man Stripped Naked, Held Hostage, And Robbed By Woman He Met On Dating App

A 30-year-old man was stripped naked, robbed, and held hostage for three hours by a woman he met on an online dating app. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said that the unnamed victim went to the woman's home in Parkland, Washington, but was ambushed by a man with a gun about five minutes after he arrived.

The armed man ordered the victim to remove all of his clothes and then took his money, while the female suspect took photos of him. They tried to force the man to transfer them $6,000, but the transaction was labeled fraudulent and blocked by the man's bank. The two suspects tried to get his account unlocked but were unsuccessful.

After three hours, they released the man and told him they would send the nude photos to everybody in his contact list if he told anybody what happened.

The following day, officers received a domestic violence call at the same apartment, recognized the male suspect, and took him into custody. The suspect tried to pull a gun from his waistband, but officers managed to disarm and handcuff him. The man continued to struggle with officers and broke the interior door panel and the seatbelt of a patrol car.

Officials said that the 22-year-old male suspect has a lengthy criminal record with convictions for assault in the second degree, residential burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is facing charges of robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, extortion in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, and malicious mischief in the first degree.

The 19-year-old female suspect was charged with robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, and extortion in the first degree.

Authorities urged people to be cautious when using online dating apps.

"We encourage everyone to review our online dating safety tips to help lessen your chance of becoming a victim. We also encourage parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of meeting people online. Always do your research and trust your instinct," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.