Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Her Parents' Relationship On New Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 26, 2022
Noah Cyrus is back with a new emotional track. "Every Beginning Ends," sees the singer team up with Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard. The two singers trade verses on the tender ballad from her upcoming full-length album The Hardest Part.
On the track, which dropped on Friday, August 26th, Cyrus and Gibbard sing, "You went to sleep without saying you love me/ I guess I thought you already knew/ You’ve been so cold and far from me, darling/ Someone’s at fault but I’m not blaming you." The second verse explores a fading relationship, “I can’t remember the last time you touched/ Well, I can’t recall you making a move/ Doesn’t seem that long ago, darling/ We’d go the whole weekend and not leave our room.”
Cyrus recorded the emotional song at Gibbard's studio in Seattle and described it as a "surreal experience. I've always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally."
She continued in the statement per Billboard, "We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘you have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.” Her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus recently ended their 28-year marriage after Tish filed for divorce from the country music star.
Noah Cyrus' debut album The Hardest Part drops on September 16th.