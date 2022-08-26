Cyrus recorded the emotional song at Gibbard's studio in Seattle and described it as a "surreal experience. I've always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally."

She continued in the statement per Billboard, "We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘you have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.” Her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus recently ended their 28-year marriage after Tish filed for divorce from the country music star.

Noah Cyrus' debut album The Hardest Part drops on September 16th.