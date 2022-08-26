North Carolina Woman 'Just Started Hollering' After Scoring Massive Jackpot

By Sarah Tate

August 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina woman's dream will come true thanks to a massive win in the state lottery that will allow her to finally own her own home.

Linda McCain, of Maxton, is no stranger to playing the lottery, but a recent Cash 5 ticket she purchased led to an "awesome" $756,362 win. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, she picked up the ticket from Short Stop Mart on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and ended up checking it late at night after the August 18 drawing.

At first, she thought her eyes may have been playing tricks on her so she went to the kitchen so see it in better lighting. However, it was no trick — she really did hit the jackpot.

"When I realized it, I just started hollering. I was feeling so good I couldn't even go back to sleep," she said, adding, "I was pinching everybody to make sure it was real. My sister told me, 'You deserve it.'"

What makes the win even more special is the winning numbers. She's been using the same numbers for several weeks after another Cash 5 ticket she purchased included a set of numbers that were all significant to her.

"I guess it was my time," she said.

McCain claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (August 26), taking home a total of $537,093 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her prize, she told lottery officials she can achieve something she has been dreaming about for a long time.

"I can finally get my dream home," she said, "Now I can have something I can call my own."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.