These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Denver

If you're looking for a juicy burger in the Mile High City, Yelp can give you a good idea of where to look. We searched the website by the "burgers" category in the Denver area and filtered restaurants by the highest rating.

The burger joint that came out on top is 5280 Burger Bar!

Located in the downtown area, this restaurant has a great four-star rating with over 1,770 reviews. Here at 5280 Burger Bar, they make their own buns and use local quality beef from Colorado farms. Over a dozen burgers are available to order, and Yelpers say they rarely disappoint.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind 5820 Burger Bar:

Slater's 50/50: Yelpers seem to be talking a lot about Slater's Hi-Brow Burger, which comes with swiss, blue cheese, carmelized onions, arugula, jalapeno-bacon jam, garlic aioli, and horseradish. Yum!

Cherry Cricket: These award-winning burgers will keep you talking about them for days. Some Yelpers tried the Cricket Burger and enjoyed every bite.

Hopdaddy Burger Bar: There are some mouth-watering options at Hopdaddy, from the Buffalo Bill to the gooey Bacon Jam Double.

Lucy's Burger Bar: Yelpers can't stop talking out their signature Juicy Lucy, which is a cheese-stuffed burger that'll leave you satisfied.

