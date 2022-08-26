These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Denver

By Zuri Anderson

August 26, 2022

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Burger
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a juicy burger in the Mile High City, Yelp can give you a good idea of where to look. We searched the website by the "burgers" category in the Denver area and filtered restaurants by the highest rating.

The burger joint that came out on top is 5280 Burger Bar!

Located in the downtown area, this restaurant has a great four-star rating with over 1,770 reviews. Here at 5280 Burger Bar, they make their own buns and use local quality beef from Colorado farms. Over a dozen burgers are available to order, and Yelpers say they rarely disappoint.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind 5820 Burger Bar:

Slater's 50/50: Yelpers seem to be talking a lot about Slater's Hi-Brow Burger, which comes with swiss, blue cheese, carmelized onions, arugula, jalapeno-bacon jam, garlic aioli, and horseradish. Yum!

Cherry Cricket: These award-winning burgers will keep you talking about them for days. Some Yelpers tried the Cricket Burger and enjoyed every bite.

Hopdaddy Burger Bar: There are some mouth-watering options at Hopdaddy, from the Buffalo Bill to the gooey Bacon Jam Double.

Lucy's Burger Bar: Yelpers can't stop talking out their signature Juicy Lucy, which is a cheese-stuffed burger that'll leave you satisfied.

Check out the full list of highly-rated burger joints.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.