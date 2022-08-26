These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami

If you're looking for a juicy burger in the Magic City, Yelp can give you a good idea of where to look. We searched the website by the "burgers" category in the Miami area and filtered restaurants by the highest rating.

The burger joint that came out on top is Clutch Burger!

Located in Coral Gables, the restaurant has an amazing 4.5-star rating with over 500 reviews. Wagyu burgers and craft beers are the star of the show at Craft Burger. Yelpers also recommend you play some games if you decide to drop by!

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind Clutch Burger:

Kush: Yelpers can't stop talking about this restaurant's Lokal and Frita burgers! They also have 18 kinds of beers on tap to go with those burgers.

Rock That Burger (Wynnwood): Most Yelpers cannot get enough of this restaurant's crafted burgers, and some say it's they're the best in Miami.

La Birra Bar: If you're caving gooey, stacked burgers, look no further than this spot.

Juanchi’s Burger (Shenandoah): Over 15 burgers are on the menu, and depending on which one you get, it'll come with a stylish-looking black bun!

Check out the full list of highly-rated burger joints.