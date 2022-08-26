These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle

If you're looking for a juicy burger in the Emerald City, Yelp can give you a good idea of where to look. We searched the website by the "burgers" category in the Seattle area and filtered restaurants by the highest rating.

The burger joint that came out on top is 8oz Burger & Co.!

Located in the First Hill neighborhood, the restaurant has a great four-star rating with over 1,700 reviews. Yelpers are praising the amazing quality of 8oz's burgers, which use local, organic and sustainable ingredients. The mascot item, the 8 oz. burger, seems to be the standout amongst customers.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind 8oz Burger & Co.:

Uneeda Burger (Fremont): Sink your teeth into a variety of feel-food burgers and wash them down with their delicious shakes. Most people are recommending the mushroom swiss burger!

Burb’s Burgers (Ballard): Since this place is located very close to a beer garden, you can grab a beer while waiting for your burger. Burb's have another location coming to Burien, soon!

Red Mill Burgers (Phinney Ridge): This restaurant has been in business for over 25 years. You have over a dozen options when it comes to burgers at Red Mill.

Von’s 1000 Spirits (Downtown): Home to half-pound prime burgers and plenty of spirits and beer to go with that.

Check out the full list of highly-rated burger joints.