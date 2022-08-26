This Is Florida's Signature Cheap Food

By Zuri Anderson

August 26, 2022

Key Lime Pie With Whipped Cream on a Marble Tabletop.
Photo: Getty Images

When you're on a tight budget and you can't splurge on a huge meal, there are several places where you can grab a cheap but delicious meal. Fast food restaurants are the first thing that comes to mind, but some local spots will give you some bang for your buck. Whether it's street food vendors or a restaurant offering a great lunch special, there are plenty of options.

Cheapism got curious about every state's cuisine, particularly its "signature cheap food." According to the website, Florida's most iconic cheap food is key lime pie!

If you're a native of the Sunshine State, you're familiar with this tart dessert's contentious origins. No matter where it originated, it's a core part of the region's identity. You can't leave South Florida without trying a slice!

Writers also offered recommendations on where to grab some key lime pie:

"Key lime pie, enjoyed while your feet are up and the waves are splashing away, is a slice of heaven. In Key West, people line up down the block for the award-winning pie at the Key West Key Lime Pie Co. In the Panhandle, try a slice at the Donut Hole Café & Bakery in Destin."

Check out the full list of affordable, regional bites.

