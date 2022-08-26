WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati

Fiona, the baby hippo who took the internet by storm five years ago, has finally met her baby brother Fritz, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Fiona the hippo stepped into the national spotlight five years ago when she was born at the Cincinnati Zoo. Now, her baby brother has entered the spotlight with her. Fiona and Fritz met for the first time on Wednesday (August 24) in the outdoor habitat at the Zoo.

In the video posted by the Zoo, Fiona can be seen being curious about her baby brother. However, she took cues from her mother and backed off when Fritz got close. “This first intro went very well. Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch said. “The exposure was brief but a great first step.”

Fritz was born on August 3, but has been staying inside with his mother Bibi. “We will continue to put Fiona, Fritz, and Bibi together for short periods until we’re confident that the three are comfortable together,” Gorsuch said. “The next step will then be to add Tucker to the mix. We don’t have an exact timeline for when that will happen.”