Jennifer Hudson Flaunts Monumental EGOT Collection: 'Look What Arrived!!!'
By Dani Medina
August 27, 2022
Jennifer Hudson has so much to celebrate. And she took to Instagram this weekend to do just that.
"Look what arrived yal !!!" she said, posing alongside her Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony Award, which just arrived in the mail. She's wearing a huge smile and a beautiful purple dress as she stands next to her piano.
Her famous friends didn't hesitate to congratulate her on this epic moment.
"hang this in the Louvre," the A Strange Loop Instagram account said.
"Go head!!! 👑🙌🏽," said Jim Beanz.
"EGOT!" said Clint Ramos.
The "Spotlight" singer is the youngest woman and the second Black woman to achieve EGOT status — that's what they call it when you win all four major awards. Only 17 people can call themselves members of the EGOT club, including Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend and Alan Menken.
Hudson earned her Tony Award this year as one of the producers of A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical. Her Oscar Award stems from her Best Supporting Actress performance in Dreamgirls (2006) and her two Grammys are from Best R&B Album (Jennifer Hudson) in 2009 and Best Musical Theater Album (The Color Purple) in 2017. Her Daytime Emmy Award is for Baby Yaga (2021).