Jennifer Hudson Flaunts Monumental EGOT Collection: 'Look What Arrived!!!'

Jennifer Hudson has so much to celebrate. And she took to Instagram this weekend to do just that.

"Look what arrived yal !!!" she said, posing alongside her Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony Award, which just arrived in the mail. She's wearing a huge smile and a beautiful purple dress as she stands next to her piano.

Her famous friends didn't hesitate to congratulate her on this epic moment.

"hang this in the Louvre," the A Strange Loop Instagram account said.

"Go head!!! 👑🙌🏽," said Jim Beanz.

"EGOT!" said Clint Ramos.