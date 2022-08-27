Man Miraculously Survives 100-Foot Fall After Ledge Crumbles Below Him

By Bill Galluccio

August 27, 2022

Photo: California Fire Rescue

A California man is lucky to be alive after he fell 100 feet down a cliff at Moss Beach in northern California. The Santa Cruz Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted that the man was walking along the edge of the cliff early in the morning when it crumbled beneath him.

About 30 minutes later, a woman walking by heard his screams for help and called 911. An emergency rescue crew with the Coastside Fire Protection District was dispatched, and they used ropes to pull the man to safety.

CAL FIRE San Mateo shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Twitter. Several officers can be seen holding the ropes, which are attached to a fire engine, as others slowly help the man make his way back up the cliff. The entire rescue operation took about 22 minutes.

Officials did not provide any information about the man's identity or his condition.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.