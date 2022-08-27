Man Miraculously Survives 100-Foot Fall After Ledge Crumbles Below Him

A California man is lucky to be alive after he fell 100 feet down a cliff at Moss Beach in northern California. The Santa Cruz Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted that the man was walking along the edge of the cliff early in the morning when it crumbled beneath him.

About 30 minutes later, a woman walking by heard his screams for help and called 911. An emergency rescue crew with the Coastside Fire Protection District was dispatched, and they used ropes to pull the man to safety.

CAL FIRE San Mateo shared a video of the dramatic rescue on Twitter. Several officers can be seen holding the ropes, which are attached to a fire engine, as others slowly help the man make his way back up the cliff. The entire rescue operation took about 22 minutes.

Officials did not provide any information about the man's identity or his condition.