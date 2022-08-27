WATCH: 6-Year-Old Girl Escapes Brazen Kidnapping Attempt In Front Of Home

A six-year-old girl managed to escape after a 33-year-old man tried to abduct her outside of her home in Hamilton, Ohio. Ken'Adi Nash was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson walked up to her and allegedly groped her.

Video recorded by a Ring security captured the moment that McPherson grabbed her by the arm and started pulling her down the street. Ken'Adi screamed and tried to pull away. McPherson let her go, and she sprinted back inside her house.

"This guy walks by, and he touched me. He pulled me," Ken'Adi told Good Morning America. "He just let go of me because I screamed," she said.

Ken'Adi's parents, Ricky and Mandie, rushed outside to chase after McPherson.

"I chased him like he still had my kid," Ricky said. "Definitely didn't want him to be able to go snatch another kid."

Ricky chased McPherson to an automotive shop, where officers took him into custody. He is facing charges of abduction and gross sexual imposition.

Mandie praised her daughter for how she handled the terrifying situation.

"I'm so proud of her. So proud of her," Mandie Nash said. "Because as soon as she screamed, he let go. So obviously, you know, it does work."