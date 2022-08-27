WATCH: Father & Son Rescued After Clinging To Water Cooler In Boston Harbor

Officers with the Boston Police Harbor Unit conducted a dramatic rescue of a father and son, who were found clinging onto a water cooler off the coast of Graves Light in Boston Harbor.

Authorities said that the two men were fishing for lobsters when the lines got tangled in the engine of their boat, "Glory Days." Their vessel started taking on water, and they called for help.

When officers arrived about 20 minutes later, they saw a blue water cooler floating in the water and saw the two men hanging on to it as they struggled to tread water.

Body camera footage showed the two officers pulling the exhausted men into their boat. They were then transported to shore, where paramedics were waiting. The two men suffered minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Their boat was lifted out of the water and towed to a nearby marina.