WATCH: Father & Son Rescued After Clinging To Water Cooler In Boston Harbor

By Bill Galluccio

August 27, 2022

Officers with the Boston Police Harbor Unit conducted a dramatic rescue of a father and son, who were found clinging onto a water cooler off the coast of Graves Light in Boston Harbor.

Authorities said that the two men were fishing for lobsters when the lines got tangled in the engine of their boat, "Glory Days." Their vessel started taking on water, and they called for help.

When officers arrived about 20 minutes later, they saw a blue water cooler floating in the water and saw the two men hanging on to it as they struggled to tread water.

Body camera footage showed the two officers pulling the exhausted men into their boat. They were then transported to shore, where paramedics were waiting. The two men suffered minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Their boat was lifted out of the water and towed to a nearby marina.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.