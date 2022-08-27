Why Bill Daniels Almost Passed On Playing ‘Mr. Feeny’
By John Popham
August 27, 2022
There are several things that make the 90’s sitcom Boy Meets World so iconic, one of the most notable examples is Bill Daniels portrayal of “Mr. Feeny,” a role he almost walked away after the first table read.
As Daniels and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett (“Dean Lila Bolander”), told the hosts of Pod Meets World, he didn’t want to play a schoolteacher on a sitcom. At the time, sitcom teachers were portrayed as dumb and often as antagonists to the school age heroes. Before he even accepted the role Daniels told showrunner Michael Jacobs that he respected teachers too much to add to the stereotype.
“I (didn’t) really want to make fun of teachers. I respect them and they (are) underpaid,” he said. “Then (Jacobs) told me what my role was based on, which was a mentor of his when he was in high school.”
Daniels was back on board with “Mr. Feeny” after the conversation, but at the table read for the pilot episode he felt the character was still the butt of the joke. Host Rider Strong (“Shawn”), recalled that after the disastrous table read Jacobs immediately went to work on the script for the first episode.
“I remember Bill threatening to leave, or that’s the story I heard,” he said. “Bill was upset, the network was upset, and Michael was stuck between the two impulses and ended up rewriting the entire script that night.”
Bartlett confirmed Strong’s memory and remembered the pilot episode taking a more serious tone after the table read. Both Daniels and Bartlett had been approached several times about doing a comedy after their roles in the 80’s medical drama St. Elsewhere, but Daniels wasn’t interested.
“When (Boy Meets World) came up, he really didn’t think it would work and he really didn’t think he wanted to do it,” said Bartlett. “Seven years later he loved it, he had a great time. And I think it has to do with Michael Jacobs first of all and all of you guys. He respected you so much.”
Listen to Pod Meets World hosts Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel (“Topanga”), and Will Friedle (“Eric”) as they reminisce with their guests Daniels and Bartlett about their time together on Boy Meets World. Every week, the trio rewatch an episode or interview one of their former castmates on their new podcast. “William Daniels Meets World,” can be downloaded and listened to on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
