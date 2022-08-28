Yung Gravy & Sheri Easterling Share Kiss On The 2022 MTV VMA Carpet
By Kelly Fisher
August 29, 2022
Yung Gravy brought Sheri Nicole Easterling as his date to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and turned heads when the unexpected pair shared a kiss as they arrived at the event in color-coordinated outfits on Sunday night (August 28). The rapper, 26, and TikTok star Addison Rae’s mother, 42, kissed amid Sheri’s ongoing feud with estranged husband Monty Lopez, 46.
Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, reportedly said in an interview before the show began at the Prudential Center in New Jersey that he and Sheri “met online,” and “connected right away. I'm from the furthest north it gets, she's from the furthest south it gets. …I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match.”
@iheartradio
That KISS ARE YOU KIDDING ME #vmas @Yung Gravy 🍯 @sherinicolee♬ original sound - iHeartRadio
The feud between Shari and Lopez apparently stems from allegations that he was seeing younger women, per Billboard, Page Six and other media outlets. Billboard reports Sunday night that Lopez has appeared to react to Yung Gravy’s flirting with Sheri before, though Yung Gravy said earlier this month: “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. …if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.”