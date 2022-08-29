3 Dead In Oregon Grocery Store Shooting

Three people, included the suspected shooter, have died in relation to an incident at an Oregon grocery store Sunday (August 28) evening.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center just after 7:00 p.m., the Bend Police Department confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Police said the gunman was believed to have begun shooting rounds from an AR-15-style rifle in the parking lot before entering the store.

One victim, who was declared dead after being transported to a hospital, was shot inside the entrance of the store before the gunman reportedly continued shooting and killed a second victim.

“Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person,” the department said via NBC News.

A spokesperson for St. Charles Bend medical center confirmed to NBC News that the hospital received one patient pronounced dead on arrival, as well as another reported to be in good condition.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected shooter, a man whose name was not released, died, but the department said it didn't open fire while responding to the scene.

The Bend Police Department later confirmed that three people, including the shooter and two victims, had died in relation to the incident in a flash alert post shared on its Twitter account.