3 Killed After Man Set Multiple Fires And Shot People As They Evacuated

A police officer in Houston, Texas, shot and killed a suspect accused of starting several fires at an apartment complex and then shooting at people as they evacuated. The suspect killed three people and injured two others.

Firefighters responded to the fires but were forced to take cover as the suspect, who was in the parking lot dressed in all black, started shooting toward the buildings with a shotgun.

When the police arrived, an officer engaged the suspect and fatally shot him.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the suspect, who was not identified, had lived at the apartment complex for a long time but was recently served an eviction notice. Finner did not provide details about why he was evicted.

One of the victims was the 65-year-old on-site manager. The other two victims were men in their 40s.

"I've seen things that I haven't seen before in 32 years, and it's happened time and time again," Finner said during a press conference. "People ask the police chief, 'Why?' We don't know why. We just ask that the community come together."