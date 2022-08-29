Dutch Soldier Shot Outside An Indianapolis Hotel Has Died

By Bill Galluccio

August 29, 2022

State Visit Of The King And Queen Of The Netherlands - Day Two
Photo: Getty Images Europe

One of the three Dutch soldiers who were shot outside of a hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana, over the weekend has died. The other two soldiers remain hospitalized but "are conscious and able to speak," the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The deceased victim was identified as 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema. He was "surrounded by family and colleagues" when he passed away.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (August 27) morning outside of a Hampton Inn in Indianapolis' entertainment district.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not identified any suspects in the shooting. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation involving the three soldiers and at least one other person.

The soldiers are members of the Dutch Commando Corps and were in the United States for training exercises at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre complex about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

