'Limited' Items Covered By Attorney-Client Privilege Found At Mar-A-Lago

The Department of has completed a preliminary review of the documents seized by FBI agents during a raid at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said that a Privilege Review Team "identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information."

The court filing comes after Trump's legal team filed a request for an outside party known as a special master to review the documents to ensure no privileged information is turned over to investigators. Over the weekend, Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida indicated that she was leaning toward appointing a special master to review the materials seized during the FBI's raid.

Cannon will review the request during a hearing scheduled for Thursday (September 1).

The DOJ said that the Privilege Review Team, which was made up of personnel who were not part of the investigation, began sorting through the documents two weeks before Trump requested a special master.

The filing also noted that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is conducting "a classification review of materials recovered pursuant to the search" and "is also leading an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials."