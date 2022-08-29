Megan Thee Stallion Will Reportedly Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2022
Megan The Stallion has dished about her film aspirations in the past, but now she's giving fans a more personal account of her future in Hollywood.
On Monday, August 29, The Cut dropped its new exclusive interview with the rapper, in which she touches about the making of her album Traumazine and her recent appearance in Starz's P-Valley. Towards the end of the feature, Meg's new role in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is announced. Although she doesn't directly comment on her introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she does reflect on the musically-inclined artists she looks up to like Queen Latifah and Ice T.
“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”
Megan has been vocal about venturing into the movie business for years. After revealing her desire to make a horror movie one day, the Houston native has taken on a couple of TV roles in shows like NBC's Good Girls and most recently P-Valley where she embodies her Tina Snow persona. Earlier this year, Meg was casted in A24's F**king Identical Twins alongside Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. The details behind her She-Hulk role aren't readily available, but she's rumored to be in an action scene. In addition to those roles, Meg is also interested in starring in a Bring It On reboot.
“I always have wanted to be Isis," Meg says. "I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”
There's no timeframe for Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on She-Hulk just yet. In the meantime, read her new interview in full now.