Megan Thee Stallion Will Reportedly Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”



Megan has been vocal about venturing into the movie business for years. After revealing her desire to make a horror movie one day, the Houston native has taken on a couple of TV roles in shows like NBC's Good Girls and most recently P-Valley where she embodies her Tina Snow persona. Earlier this year, Meg was casted in A24's F**king Identical Twins alongside Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. The details behind her She-Hulk role aren't readily available, but she's rumored to be in an action scene. In addition to those roles, Meg is also interested in starring in a Bring It On reboot.



“I always have wanted to be Isis," Meg says. "I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”



There's no timeframe for Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on She-Hulk just yet. In the meantime, read her new interview in full now.

