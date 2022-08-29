Mother Arrested At Hospital For Allegedly Killing Her Two Toddlers

A North Carolina was arrested in the hospital, accused of murdering her two daughters, ages two and three. According to WTVD, the two children were taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday (August 27) night.

The hospital contacted the police, and after an investigation, the children's mother, 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle, was taken into custody on charges of felony murder.

Authorities have not said how the two girls died or if they were still alive when they were brought to the hospital. There were no previous reports of child abuse filed against Battle, who also has an older son, according to WRAL. There is no information on the boy or the father of the children.

Neighbors told the news station that Battle moved to the neighborhood about three months ago and said they would see the children playing in the front yard.

Battle is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled on Monday afternoon.