Mother Arrested At Hospital For Allegedly Killing Her Two Toddlers

By Bill Galluccio

August 29, 2022

Launice Shanique Battle, 29
Photo: Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification

A North Carolina was arrested in the hospital, accused of murdering her two daughters, ages two and three. According to WTVDthe two children were taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday (August 27) night.

The hospital contacted the police, and after an investigation, the children's mother, 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle, was taken into custody on charges of felony murder.

Authorities have not said how the two girls died or if they were still alive when they were brought to the hospital. There were no previous reports of child abuse filed against Battle, who also has an older son, according to WRAL. There is no information on the boy or the father of the children.

Neighbors told the news station that Battle moved to the neighborhood about three months ago and said they would see the children playing in the front yard.

Battle is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled on Monday afternoon.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.