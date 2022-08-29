Named Tropical Storm Could Form In The Atlantic By Labor Day

After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, meteorologists are closely monitoring several tropical depressions forming in the Atlantic Ocean.

Despite weather conditions that are only marginally favorable, forecasters believe that at least one of the systems could strengthen into a named storm by Labor Day.

"Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week," the National Hurricane Center said.

To become a named storm, it must have maximum sustained winds of 39 mph. There have only been three named storms so far this summer. The next storm will be named Danielle.

While the storms are not currently forecasted to hit the United States, they could pose a rip current risk to states along the Atlantic coast.

If none of the storms become powerful enough to earn a name, it would mark the first time since 1997 that there were no named storms in the month of August.