TV Series Halts Production After Armed Men Demand $50,000 From Producers

By Bill Galluccio

August 29, 2022

Filming with professional camera
Photo: Getty Images

Production of the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake was halted after a group of armed men showed up on the set and demanded $50,000 from the crew. According to the Baltimore Bannerthe men were purported "drug dealers" and told the crew they would return later that evening and start shooting people.

In a statement to Deadline, Endeavor Content confirmed the incident and said that most members of the cast and crew had not arrived on set when the threat was made.

"We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing," the statement said. "The safety and security of our crew, cast, and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward."

The producers of the show refused to give in to the drug dealers' demands. Instead, they decided to halt the production and look for another location to film the scenes.

The show's creator, Alma Har'el, vowed to continue filming.

"The safety and security of our crew, cast, vendors, production partners are of paramount importance. Production will resume with increased security procedures going forward," Har'el tweeted.

She also tweeted several photos and videos of the crew hanging out with local residents during the filming.

