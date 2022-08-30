Fulton County DA Defends Using Rap Lyrics In Court Amid RICO Cases

Fulton County's District Attorney addressed criticism yesterday (August 29) that she's targeting members of the hip-hop community in Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) cases.

Over the last couple of years, rappers including Hoodrich Pablo Juan, YFN Lucci, Young Thug, Gunna and Yak Gotti have all been indicted on RICO charges, and none of them have been granted bail. During a press conference, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defended using rap lyrics in court to prosecute RICO cases amid claims she's specifially targeting members of the hip-hop community.

"I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it," she said. "You do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible... Just one of the lyrics used in this indictment is: 'Me and my crew striking out, striking in all black/Send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house/If we steal a car, we’re gonna take off the tags.' Well, they're kicking in doors, committing home invasions and now I'm using those lyrics that they're admitting to doing that."