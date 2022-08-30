Hang Glider Found Dead After Crashing Into Trees In Washington

A man reportedly died while hang gliding in Western Washington over the weekend, according to KIRO 7.

Eastside Fire responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah around 6 p.m. Sunday (August 28) after getting reports of someone being stuck in some trees. Crews used a ladder truck to get to the the unresponsive victim, who was stranded 30 feet up in the trees. They later pronounced him dead on Twitter.

A witness who watched the hang glider's final moments believes they may have suffered a heart attack. The bystander told reporters the victim was flying normally before they slumped in their harness, slowly descending and crashing into the trees.

Marc Chirico, the owner of Seattle Paragliding, claims he personally taught the victim years ago. He told KIRO 7 that the hang glider has a history of heart conditions.

“His hang glider was completely intact and they will find in short order he died mid-flight,” Chirico explains.

Officials haven't released the victim's cause of death nor their identity, and the King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.