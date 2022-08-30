Hang Glider Found Dead After Crashing Into Trees In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 30, 2022

Hang Glider
Photo: Getty Images

A man reportedly died while hang gliding in Western Washington over the weekend, according to KIRO 7.

Eastside Fire responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road in Issaquah around 6 p.m. Sunday (August 28) after getting reports of someone being stuck in some trees. Crews used a ladder truck to get to the the unresponsive victim, who was stranded 30 feet up in the trees. They later pronounced him dead on Twitter.

A witness who watched the hang glider's final moments believes they may have suffered a heart attack. The bystander told reporters the victim was flying normally before they slumped in their harness, slowly descending and crashing into the trees.

Marc Chirico, the owner of Seattle Paragliding, claims he personally taught the victim years ago. He told KIRO 7 that the hang glider has a history of heart conditions.

“His hang glider was completely intact and they will find in short order he died mid-flight,” Chirico explains.

Officials haven't released the victim's cause of death nor their identity, and the King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

While gliding deaths are uncommon, Eastside Fire says to be aware of potential risks before partaking in the activity.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.