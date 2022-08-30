Lance Bass has shared who he'd pick to replace Justin Timberlake if *NSYNC ever went on a reunion tour. During an appearance on a recent episode of the Pod Meets World podcast with Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, Fishel asked Bass to come up with his dream replacement should Timberlake decide not to join him, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick on the hypothetical reunion tour.

"If you guys had to go on the road now as *NSYNC but you were gonna have somebody fill in for Justin — kinda like the way John Mayer is now in the Grateful Dead — who do you think you would choose to be in that role?" she asked.

Bass had an answer right away. "Oh, I know exactly who it would be. He's really great with harmonies. A lot of people don't know that he kinda came from, [in] college, he studied music and [he's] amazing with harmonies: Darren Criss."

Calling the actor and former Glee star a "great guy," Bass continued, "He loves boy bands. He's from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us." Criss' experience with musical performance goes beyond Glee. He made his Broadway debut in 2012 when he replaced Daniel Radcliffe in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying for a three-week run, according to People. Since then, he's also starred in productions of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo.

Bass and Criss have been friends for a while with Criss attending Bass' 2014 wedding to his husband Michael Turchin.