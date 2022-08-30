Mikhail Gorbachev, Last President Of The Soviet Union Has Died

By Bill Galluccio

August 30, 2022

RUSSIA-HISTORY-WWII-ANNIVERSARY
Photo: Getty Images

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union before it collapsed, died at the age of 91, according to Reuters.

“Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital said.

No further information was released.

Gorbachev became the general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985 and set out to enact multiple reforms both domestically and internationally. He is credited with helping bring a peaceful end to the Cold War as the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. Because of his efforts, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1990.

While Gorbachev was able to end the Cold War, he could not stop the collapse of the Soviet Union. Under his watch, pro-democracy protests spread throughout communist nations across Eastern Europe. Gorbachev refused to quell the protests with force like previous Soviet leaders, and they quickly spread. By the end of 1991, the Soviet Union had dissolved, and Gorbachev resigned from office.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.