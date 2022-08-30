Phoenix Give Fans An Update On New Album

It's been more than five years since Phoenix released their latest album Ti Amo, but it looks like fans may not have to wait too much longer for its follow-up.

On Tuesday (August 30), the French rockers revealed they were done with their new album. "Done in the studio - new music coming" they wrote on Twitter alongside a short clip of bassist Deck d’Arcy playing a riff in the recording studio.

The news comes nearly three months since Phoenix shared their latest single "Alpha Zulu," which you can listen to above.

When that song came out in June, a press release described it as foreshadowing the “bold new sonic horizons” of the band's upcoming seventh album.

See their tweet below.