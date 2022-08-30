Phoenix Give Fans An Update On New Album

By Katrina Nattress

August 31, 2022

It's been more than five years since Phoenix released their latest album Ti Amo, but it looks like fans may not have to wait too much longer for its follow-up.

On Tuesday (August 30), the French rockers revealed they were done with their new album. "Done in the studio - new music coming" they wrote on Twitter alongside a short clip of bassist Deck d’Arcy playing a riff in the recording studio.

The news comes nearly three months since Phoenix shared their latest single "Alpha Zulu," which you can listen to above.

When that song came out in June, a press release described it as foreshadowing the “bold new sonic horizons” of the band's upcoming seventh album.

See their tweet below.

Though they haven't detailed their new album yet, Phoenix plan to head on a North American tour next month. Check out a full list of dates below.

Phoenix North American Tour Dates

9/06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

9/07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

9/09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

9/10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

9/13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

9/15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

9/16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

9/17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

9/19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

9/20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

9/22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

9/23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

10/07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10/10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

10/12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

10/14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

* support from Porches

Phoenix
